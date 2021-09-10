Neymar hits out at his critics after becoming Brazil’s top-scorer in World Cup qualifying 

Neymar has hit out at his critics after becoming Brazil’s top-scorer in World Cup qualifying.

The 29-year-old PSG forward was on the scoresheet in Brazil’s 2-0 success against Peru and now has 12 goals in total in World Cup qualifiers, surpassing the likes of Ronaldo, Zico, and Romario.

Despite his achievement and his aim to overtake Pele as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer, Neymar still can’t get over the criticism he’s been receiving.

Neymar told TV Globo: ‘Obviously, the team is the most important. I’m very happy to be the top scorer in the qualifiers, the most assists for the national team and soon, if all goes well, it will be an honour to pass Pele as the all-time top scorer.

‘I don’t know anymore what I have to do for people to respect me. This is normal, it’s been a long time. Reporters, commentators, others too.

‘Sometimes I don’t even like to talk in interviews anymore, but at an important moment I come to show up.

‘I leave it to the guys to think…