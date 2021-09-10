Police begin investigation into brutal murder of NTA staff in Kogi

The Kogi State Police Command has commenced investigation to unravel circumstances leading to the death of a staff of the Nigeria Television Authority, (NTA).

The deceased identified as Onwukwe Chukwu Obiahu was stoned to death by unknown assailants in Okene shortly after he closed from work on Tuesday night, September 7.

It was gathered that the body of late Obiahu who worked at the engineering department of the NTA boaster station in Okene was found along Okene Ogori Magong road on Wednesday morning, September 8.

It was further learnt that all the staff on duty have been arrested and are currently under interrogation at the Divisional Office of the Nigeria Police Force in Okene.

A staff of NTA in Okene who do not want his name mentioned confirmed the incident to Nigerian Tribune.

“It is very unfortunate we all woke up this morning to see the death of one of our colleague working in the engineering department allegedly stoned to death. When we closed…