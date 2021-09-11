All the Cameos in Coca-Cola & Mayorkun’s ‘Ginjaaah Your Flow’ music video

A few weeks ago, Coca-Cola released Ginjaaah Your Flow, an uplifting song in collaboration with Mayorkun and the reception has been off the hook! It is still Ginjaaah O’Clock as the trendy song now has an exciting music video.

The video featuring Mayorkun, Izzy Odigie, LordSky, Priscilla Ojo, GGB Dance Crew, Diana Eneje, DJ Abba and Josh2Funny, was unveiled with a launch party to thousands of Coke lovers in Lagos and Abuja on Sept 10th and 11th respectively and live-streamed on social media.

In the entertaining video, Mayorkun excitedly performed the Ginjaaah Your Flow dance choreographed by Izzy Odigie, a follow-up to the trendy Coca-Cola dance challenge generating thousands of entries on Instagram and Triller.

“Ginjaaah”, Coca-Cola’s urban representation of the word “Ginger”; means to liven up. It is a word of encouragement used by Coke lovers to inspire themselves to cheer up and get in the flow. The refreshing Ginjaaah of Coca-Cola enables you to be in the moment…