Chris Ngige’s daughter inducted as a medical doctor at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital

Marilyn Azuka Ngige, the daughter of Minister of Labour & Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige has been inducted as a medical doctor.

The induction ceremony took place on Friday, September 10, at the Great Hall of the College of Medicine, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

Marilyn’s parents Dr Chris Ngige and Dr. Evelyn Ngige – both medical doctors – were at the induction ceremony.

Ngige’s two sons are also said to be in the medical field. One, Dr Raphael Ngige, graduated last year from Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), formerly Anambra State Univerisity, and the other is to graduate soon.

