Gunmen kill deposed Anambra traditional ruler and his driver

Unknown gunmen have killed the former traditional ruler of Nkpunado Aguleri in Anambra East local government, Alex Edozieuno, (Mkpunando) and his driver.

It was gathered that the 62-year-old former monarch and his driver identified as Chukwuemeka, were ambushed and killed at Otuocha in the Anambra East Local Government Area of the state on Friday, September 10.

Edozieuno was deposed last year after he along with eleven other traditional rulers and oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze, visited President Buhari, without authorisation by the state government.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the incident said that the Commissioner of Police, Tony Olofu, has ordered investigation on the matter.

“The Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command , Tony Olofu, has led a team of police operatives to the scene of murder incident along Ikem Ivife Village by Ezu bridge, Otuocha, Anambra East,” the PPRO stated.

“He described the incident…