Jennifer Lopez makes first red carpet appearance with her beau Ben Affleck at Venice Film Festival 2021 (photos)

Jennifer Lopez has made her first red carpet appearance with her beau Ben Affleck since their reunion at the star-studded premiere for his film The Last Duel during Venice Film Festival 2021 on Friday night, September 10.

The singer and actress, 52, and her actor boyfriend, 49, shared a kiss on the red carpet.

For the event, Lopez sizzled in a white eye-catching dress which showcased her cleavage. The dress featured a daring thigh-split and fishtail design.

Meanwhile Ben looked dapper in a black suit, crisp white shirt, and black bow tie.

Ben and Lopez got back together in April 2021 after years apart. The couple were engaged between 2002 and 2003 but cancelled their planned wedding in 2003 due to ‘excessive media attention’ before splitting just months later.



