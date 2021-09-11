Man, 24, and grandma, 61, finally wed after their engagement went viral

61-year-old Cheryl McGregor, a grandmother of 17, and 24-year-old Quran McCain from Georgia, US, have gotten married.

 

The couple’s relationship and engagement went viral months ago and they are now officially a married couple.

 

They got married on September 3 and even streamed it on TikTok for their followers to watch.

 

When they first met back in 2012 Quran was just 15, working at a fast-food restaurant run by Cheryl’s son, Chris. They did not become romantically involved until last year when Quran was 23.

 

Quran said after the wedding: “We were live on TikTok for the wedding.

 

“My best friends were there and we went to Bones BBQ Joint after and got a very good meal.

 

“We then went back to our hotel and made love for two hours.”

 

Despite receiving lots of negative comments online about their 37-year age gap the couple has stayed together and continues to keep their fans up to date with their lives.



