Media mogul, Mo Abudu, has released new photos of herself as she turns 57 today September 11.

Taking to her Instagram page to celebrate her birthday, Mo wrote;

Good morning beautiful people I AM GRATEFUL OH LORD “I will give thanks to you, Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonderful deeds.” – Psalm 9:1 I give God ALL the glory as i turn 57 today ”

See more of the photos below…