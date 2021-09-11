



Nollywood actors, Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi tied the knot today September 11. Their wedding was attended by their family and friends. Singer Timi Dakolo thrilled the couple and their guests at their wedding reception. Watch videos from the wedding below… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Photos and videos from the wedding of actors Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji