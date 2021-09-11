Police confirm arrest of Edo traditional chief accused of killing 25-year-old woman

Edo State Police Command has arrested a traditional chief, the Enogie of Uroho in Ikpoba Okha local government area of the state, Iguodala Ogieriakhi, over the death of a 25-year-old woman, Faith Aigbe.

The body of the young woman was discovered in a vehicle belonging to the community leader at the premises of the Edo State Specialist Hospital, Benin City on Thursday, September 9.

Her family claimed that the suspect beat the deceased to death after she told him she was getting married to another man. Read previous report HERE

The Enojie, however, denied the allegations, claiming that Faith was his lover and had died while trying to procure abortion for an eight-month pregnancy on the instructions of her family who were opposed to the relationship. Read HERE

Spokesman of the command, Bello Kontongs, said the Enogie has been arrested and transferred to the Homicide Department of the CID for investigations.

“It is true, the lady’s corpse was found in the…