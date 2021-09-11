Prince Andrew finally served court papers but his lawyer says the papers weren’t properly served as they plan to boycott court hearing

Prince Andrew has finally been served legal papers over a rape and sexual assault case.

Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Roberts, now Virginia Giuffre, filed a civil case in New York on August 9, claiming Prince Andrew sexually abused her aged 17.

However, Prince Andrew is said to have avoided attempts by US lawyers to serve him the court papers.

Cesar Augusto Sepulveda, who was employed to personally serve Andrew with court papers relating to the US action, recorded how he first went to Royal Lodge, Andrew’s Windsor mansion, on August 12 and was met by Metropolitan Police officers guarding the gate who told him they “could not raise anyone in charge”.

They said they had been “instructed not to allow anyone attending there for the purpose of serving court process on the grounds of the property”. And they added that no documentation would be forwarded on, leaving the server with the strong impression they had been “primed”.

But Mr Sepulveda returned on August…