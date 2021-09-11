 Tanzanian politician, Petro Magoti, hails his new wife, Joyce, on IG after tying the knot (photos)

Petro Itozya Magoti, an assistant secretary at the Chama Chama Mapinduzi party (CCM), got married to his heart-throb, Joyce, and he took to Instagram to praise her while promising to love her till the very end.

In what was dubbed “the National Wedding”, Magoti and Joyce walked down the aisle in an exquisite ceremony that was attended by top Tanzania’s officials and celebrities.

The politician celebrated his new marriage, adding that he was lucky to love and be loved.

Their wedding comes three months after their engagement.