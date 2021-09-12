72-year-old West Ham co-owner, David Sullivan denies being engaged to 40-year-old Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Ampika Pickston

72-year-old West Ham co-owner, David Sullivan has denied being engaged to 40-year-old Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Ampika Pickston.

Sullivan made the denial after TheSun reported that he proposed to the former Real Housewives Of Cheshire star on her 40th in July. The publication had reported that their romance began when David made his ex-girlfriend, former porn star Emma Benton-Hughes, 52, his West Ham co-chairman.

A source told the publication;

“There’s a big age gap but they are smitten. They’ve kept quiet for the best part of a year out of respect for their children and ex-partners but know they can’t keep a lid on this forever. David handed over a beautiful, 11½ carat, emerald-cut engagement ring. She said yes straightaway.”

However the billionaire has denied the claim, telling a West Ham local news platform, Claret and Hugh, that there is no truth in the suggestion. Sullivan said;