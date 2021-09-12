God does not make mistakes





The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye has reacted to the growing number of transgenders in the world.

The clergyman in a post shared on his Facebook page stated that God is not the author of confusion and that in the time of creation, God created humans in female and male gender yet some people have decided to change their gender as if God did not know what he was doing. He stated that God doesn’t make mistakes.

“Our God is the God of distinction; He is not an author of confusion. A man chooses to be confused when he does not want to do the right thing as ordered by God and so pretends that he does not know what God wants from him. When God creates, He does so with precision and purpose. He created lights for a purpose and darkness for another. God commanded: “And let there be lights in the firmament of the heaven to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs, and for seasons, and for days, and years.” “Genesis…





Source: Linda Ikeji