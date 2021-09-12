”I didn’t have sex with Tega. I kissed and romanced but there was no penetration”

BBNaija star, Boma Akpore, has denied claims he had sex with his married formee housemate, Tega.

Boma and Tega have received backlash from Nigerians for their amorous relationship since they were evicted from the show a week ago.

Boma Akpore, had said that upon leaving the competition last Sunday, he got a lot of hate comments from Nigerians. According to him, he had to be spirited out of his hotel by 2am to escape people who had laid siege on him. In a recent interview with Punch, Boma said

