BBNaija star, Boma Akpore, has denied claims he had sex with his married formee housemate, Tega.
Boma and Tega have received backlash from Nigerians for their amorous relationship since they were evicted from the show a week ago.
Boma Akpore, had said that upon leaving the competition last Sunday, he got a lot of hate comments from Nigerians. According to him, he had to be spirited out of his hotel by 2am to escape people who had laid siege on him. In a recent interview with Punch, Boma said
“Some people have been calling my family members to threaten me. When I first got out of the house, it was 100 percent hatred (for me). But now, people are starting to show me love. I didn’t have sex with Tega. I kissed and romanced but there was no penetration. I learned that there were over 500 people waiting for me at the office (MultiChoice). It was really dangerous for me outside. Because of that, I had to be moved to my hotel around 2am in the morning. I was told I…
Source: Linda Ikeji