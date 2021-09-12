IPOB/ESN commander killed in Imo, 16 IEDs recovered (photo)

The police in Imo state has killed a commander in the IPOB security outfit, Eastern Security Network, and two others during a gunbattle in Orlu local government area of Imo state.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, CSP Michael Abattam, said the police received technical intelligence that members of the proscribed IPOB/ ESN members were sighted in an isolated uncompleted building situated in a valley in Amaifeke in Orlu LGA of Imo State, planning to resume terror attacks on police formations and government installations in the state.



Abattam stated that on September 11, the command’s tactical teams mobilized and stormed the hideout out of the group located in an uncompleted building in a valley at Essential Home popularly known as ” NGBUKA” in Amaifeke Orlu LGA of Imo State.