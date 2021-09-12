Panic as bandits allegedly send threat letter to four Sokoto communities

Residents of Dange/Shuni Local Government Area of Sokoto have been thrown into panic and confusion after bandits allegedly sent a threat letter notifying them of impending attacks.

Recall that fleeing bandits, who escaped from military onslaught in Zamfara state, had attacked Tureta Local Government Area of Sokoto on Wednesday, where they killed six and ransacked shops and houses for foodstuffs. Read HERE

The threat letter written in Hausa language was reportedly found under a tree in Kwanar Kimba village of Shuni on Saturday, September 11.

In the letter, the marauding bandits listed Shuni, Kwanar Kimba, Rikina and Dange as targets of the impending attacks.

The bandits also boasted that no force can stop them from carrying out their planned attack.

“A million army personnel will not stop us from carrying out the attack, which may be carried out any moment from now,” the alleged notice reads.

