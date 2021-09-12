Producer Sess and fiancÃ©e, Feyi hold their traditional wedding (video)





Music producer, Sess and his fiancee Feyi have held their traditional wedding. The couple's traditional wedding which was held today September 12, in Lagos was attended by lots of Nigerian celebrities.







Source: Linda Ikeji