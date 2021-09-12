Sauti Sol’s Bien says he would have no problem if his wife sees other men, insists his deal breaker isn’t sex

Sauti Sol’s Bien has said that he wouldn’t have a problem if his wife, Chiki Kuruka ‘sees’ other men as his deal breaker isn’t sex.

The couple who got married in March 2020, had earlier sparked speculation of being in an open marriage but refuted the claim.

In a new interview, Bien said his wife is allowed to meet her crush and even if sex happens, it will not break his marriage. The singer said he doesn’t own his better half and that is why she is allowed to do whatever satisfies her.

He said;

“Let’s say I am married to Chiki for 30/40 years. I am not expecting that am the only dude she will be with. “If she goes and meets the crush of her life, jibambe babe. “I am not in an open relationship. All am saying is that during such a time the deal-breaker won’t be sex. “No one person can own a human being, I don’t own my wife. “She is her own woman.”

Bien also that it is prudent for partners to identify their hobbies and things…