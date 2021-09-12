There are so many things we need to unlearn in Nigeria

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has stated that there are so many things one needs to unlearn in Nigeria.
Omokri who centered his opinion on the use of car horns in Nigeria, said he never knew car horns are meant for emergencies until he went to university in England.
He stated that throughout his time in Nigeria, he thought car horns were meant to make the car in front of you move faster or to call the gateman to open the gate.
Omokri wrote;
In fact, in Nigeria we even use car horn to greet. I had a neighbour who used his car horn like a talking drum. Po po pom was ‘how are you’. He even used it to call his children to the car. One pom was for his first horn. Two poms was for the second, and so on. So…
Source: Linda Ikeji