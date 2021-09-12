There are so many things we need to unlearn in Nigeria

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has stated that there are so many things one needs to unlearn in Nigeria.

Omokri who centered his opinion on the use of car horns in Nigeria, said he never knew car horns are meant for emergencies until he went to university in England.

He stated that throughout his time in Nigeria, he thought car horns were meant to make the car in front of you move faster or to call the gateman to open the gate.

Omokri wrote;