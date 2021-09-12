Uzoamaka Ohiri grilled by Police and allegedly barred from tackling ex-husband, OAP Nedu on social media

Uzoamaka Ohiri, ex-wife of media personality Chinedu Ani, a.k.a Nedu has allegedly been barred from tackling her ex-husband on social media by the police.

Punch reported that Ohiri was given the directive after being grilled by the police for three days following a petition against her by her ex-husband, Nedu.

In a letter of invitation with reference letter CR:3000/LSX/D10/Vol.3/71 which was signed by Fayoade Adegoke, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, the comedian’s ex-wife was asked to see CSP Margaret Ighodalo.

Uzoamaka was informed in the letter dated September 7, 2021, that the invitation was merely for fact-finding. The publication reported that upon getting to the SCID on Wednesday September 8, Ohiri’s photographs were taken by the Police and she was grilled for six hours before being granted administrative bail and asked to return the next day.

Upon returning on Thursday September…