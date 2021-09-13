Actor Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and he also has COVID-19

Hollywood actor, Jeff Bridges has revealed that his cancer is in remission even though he is now battling COVID-19.

The actor in handwritten note shared on Monday September 13, said the 9 inches by 12 inches mass which came along with his lymphoma in 2018, has shrunk down to the size of a “marble.”

Revealing that COVID “kicked his ass”, Bridges also disclosed that he is now feeling better after getting his double vaccination. He went on to thank his medical team for helping with his amazing recovery.

According to him, he was able to walk his daughter Hayley, down the aisle at her recent wedding, something he wasn’t sure he could do because he’s been on oxygen. Bridges was also able to dance with her without oxygen.

Bridges revealed last October that he was diagnosed with Lymphoma. While he said at the time that his prognosis was “good,” he’s nonetheless been sharing updates throughout his journey, including an Instagram post where he revealed a rare…