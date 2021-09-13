APC to conduct state congresses on October 2

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed October 2, 2021 for state congresses.

The announcement was conveyed via a notice issued on Monday September 13 by John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary of the APC caretaker committee. Sale of nomination forms will begin on Wednesday September 15.

It read;

“APC Schedules State Congresses for Saturday, 2nd October, 2021; begins sale of forms, Wednesday, 15th September, 2021.”

The party held its LGA congresses on September 4, after holding its ward congresses on July 31 across the country except in the federal capital territory (FCT), Bayelsa and Imo states.