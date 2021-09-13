ECWA pastor hacked to death by unknown assailants in Kaduna

A pastor of ECWA church in Kibori-Asha Awuce in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Reverend Silas Yakubu Ali, has been murdered by unknown assailants.

Reverend Ali departed for Kafanchan on Saturday, September 11 and was not heard from until his corpse was found by a search party on Sunday morning at Kibori community, near Asha-Awuce, where he was attacked and macheted to death.

The Kaduna Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, appealed for calm after the “cruel and horrifying killing”

“The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai expressed deep sadness at the report of the killing, which he described as horrifying and cruel. The Governor offered prayers for the repose of the soul of the cleric,” the commissioner stated.

“Going further, Governor El-Rufai sent his condolences to the family of Reverend Silas Yakubu Ali, and to the ECWA Church in Kibori-Asha…