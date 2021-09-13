Eight year old girl found wandering the streets in Imo (photo)

The Imo State Police Command has rescued an 8-year-old girl identified as Chukwudieze Rejoice Chinemerem, who was found roaming about the Timber Market, Naze, Owerri North LGA, Imo State.

A statement released by Michael Abattam, the spokesperson of the state police command, says the girl could only mention her father’s name as Clifford Chukwudieze and that she left her Aunty Nneoma’s place in Owerri today 10/9/2021, to the Timber Market, Naze.

Abatta urged members of the public who may know the child or the parents to come to the Office of the Police Public Relations Office, Police Headquarters, Owerri, for identification and collection.