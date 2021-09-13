Girl allegedly battered by her stepsister in Benue (photos)





A young girl in Benue state has been admitted in a hospital after she was allegedly battered by her stepsister.

Human rights activist, Ukan Kurugh, who shared the story online, said the young girl identified as Ngohol was rescued on Saturday, September 11 from the hands of her stepsister who allegedly physically abused her. According to Ngohol, her offense was that she closed the door on the finger of her stepsister.

”At about 2:37 pm, on Saturday, 11th September, 2021, I received a distress call. It was a case of physical abuse of a minor, Ngohol Sonter (exact age not known) by her step sister, Wasen Sonter (names have been changed). Ngohol was that afternoon severely beaten by her step sister for allegedly not shutting her mouth, thereby revealing happenings at home to neighbours and whoever cares to listen to her. She was not fortunate that day because concerned neighbours tried to talk her step sister into avoiding the temptation of abusing the little girl. The abuse, which…





Source: Linda Ikeji