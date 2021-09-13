Queen of England’to reward 18-year-old Emma Raducanu with OBE after stunning US Open win

Britain’s tennis star, Emma Raducanu is reportedly set to be one of the youngest CBE recipients ever after her stunning US Open win.

Raducanu has ended Britain’s 44-year wait for a women’s Grand Slam singles champion after beating Leylah Fernandez to win the US Open in a thrilling style last week.

Raducanu, who was the first qualifier ever to reach a Grand Slam final, beat her 19-year-old Canadian opponent 6-4, 6-3 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

After her stunning victory, Her Majesty personally congratulated Raducanu.

A message from the Queen at Balmoral to the teenager read: ‘I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships. It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication.

‘I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent, Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players. I send my warmest good wishes…