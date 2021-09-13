Tonto Dikeh and Angela Okorie sing Ric Hassani’s ‘Thunder fire you’ weeks after her relationship ended on grounds of cheating (video)

Actress Angela Okorie and her colleague Tonto Dikeh have been spotted in a viral video singing Ric Hassani’s ‘Thunder fire you’, a song meant for cheaters which went viral on social media months ago.

The video was shared by Angela Okorie, weeks after Tonto Dikeh and Prince Kpokpogri’s relationship ended following reports of him allegedly cheating on her.

Angela shared the video with the caption;

Thunder Fire Dem

Annie Idibia who was in the comment section of the post also wrote;