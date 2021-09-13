“You have been a worthy partner through the past 5 years”

President Buhari’s daughter, Zahra has praised her husband, Ahmed Indimi for being a worthy partner through their past five years together. 

 

Ahmed Indimi had taken to his Instagram account on Sunday, to post a quote about a ‘successful marriage requiring falling in love many times, always with the same person’ and tagged Zahra. 

 

In response, the mother of two said: “You ‘ve left me speechless. Definitely this is something that is part of our practice! I couldn’t have had a better partner. You have been a worthy partner through the past 5 years.” 

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

