President Buhari’s daughter, Zahra has praised her husband, Ahmed Indimi for being a worthy partner through their past five years together.

Ahmed Indimi had taken to his Instagram account on Sunday, to post a quote about a ‘successful marriage requiring falling in love many times, always with the same person’ and tagged Zahra.

In response, the mother of two said: “You ‘ve left me speechless. Definitely this is something that is part of our practice! I couldn’t have had a better partner. You have been a worthy partner through the past 5 years.”