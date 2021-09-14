4-year-old girl dies from COVID-19 after anti-vaxxer mother got the virus

A four-year-old girl has become the youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Texas’s Galveston County, after several members of her family were infected.

Kali Cook died in her sleep within hours of showing symptoms of the virus in a highly unusual case. Her mother, Karra Harwood who recalled how she was against vaccination said;

‘I was one of the people that was anti (vaccine), I was against it. ‘Now, I wish I never was.’

Harwood also revealed that her daughter had no underlying health conditions but did tend to get sicker than her siblings. The family were quarantining because of COVID infections, but it is unclear how many of them were positive and when exactly they were diagnosed.

The distraught mother who told newsmen that the family was out of work because of COVID and ‘overly stressed and hurting’, said she noticed her daughter had a fever around 2am and gave her medicine. However the girl died by 7am.

Harwood added;