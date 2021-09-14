End strike, all debts will be settled when verified and validated

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire has appealed to resident doctors in the country to end their ongoing strike.

Members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have embarked on a strike over irregular payment of salaries, among other issues.

Addressing this at the briefing of the presidential committee on COVID-19 on Monday September 13, Ehanire said the striking doctors should resume duty as all debts will be settled when verified and validated.

He insisted that this administration has a “sound track record” of paying debts, even if they are inherited from or ignored by preceeding administration.

The Minister said;