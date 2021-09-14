PEFTI Ibadan Students Shine in WAP Programmes

Barely a year after resumption, students from the Ibadan campus of PEFTI Film Institute have begun the journey into stardom, as they have been featured in several Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP) projects; including Superstory TV Drama, The Village Headmaster TV Drama (a partnership between NTA & WAP), and Papa Ajasco & Company Reloaded TV Comedy.

According to Abiola Adenuga, Managing Director of PEFTI, “We are proud of the achievements of our students in Ibadan, as their works as actors & crew members, are being watched by millions of viewers on DStv, StarTimes, GOtv, FreeTV, Play, MyTV, NTA Network, AIT Network, STV Network, and other popular TV platforms. We look forward to celebrating with them as they begin to win awards in Nigeria, and worldwide. Registration is still on-going, but intending students are advised to hurry to our campus or visit www.pefti.tv as there are limited slots available.”

The establishment, which is approved by Federal Ministry of Education, offers 3…