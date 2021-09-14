Piers Morgan trolls Madonna over her dominatrix outfit at the VMAs

British TV personality, Piers Morgan has taken shots at American singer and songwriter Madonna, over her dominatrix-style outfit at the VMAs last night.

63-year-old Madonna looked incredible at the awards which was held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and appeared on stage in a full leather get-up. She arrived in New York in a yellow taxi and stepped in front of fans to her 1990 hit Vogue, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of MTV.

Piers however seemed not to like the outfit as he shared photos of the music icon on stage with a hand on her hip as she donned fingerless leather gloves and a cap, branding it “cringe”.

The tweet was trailed with mixed reactions as some Twitter users accused him of seeing women as “soft targets”.