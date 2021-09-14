President Buhari seeks Senate approval for fresh $4 billion and €710 million external loans

President Buhari has written to the Nigerian Senate seeking approval for $4 billion and €710 million external loans.?

?

A letter addressed to Senate President Ahmad Lawan, was read at plenary today Tuesday., September 14.

?

In the letter, the President said the proposed loan is to be financed through sovereign loans from the World Bank, French Development Agency, EXIM Bank and IFAD.? He said the loan would enable the Federal Government fund critical infrastructural projects in different sectors.?

?

The letter reads in part

“I write on the above subject and submit the attached addendum to the proposed 2018-2020 external rolling borrowing plan for the consideration and concurrent approval of the Senate for the same to become effective.?

The distinguished Senate President may recall that we submitted a request on 2018-2020 borrowing plan for the approval of the Senate in May 2021.?

However, in view of other emerging needs and to ensure that all critical projects approved by…