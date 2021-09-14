Vladimir Putin goes into self-isolation just hours after meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Russian president, Vladimir Putin has entered self-isolation after a member of his entourage contracted Covid-19 hours after his meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Putin, who has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V -abandoned a scheduled trip to Tajikistan.

On Monday, he attended several public events as he met with the Russian Paralympians, attended military exercises conducted in coordination with Belarus, and also met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin is ‘absolutely healthy’, but will self-isolate after coming in contact with someone who contracted the virus.

He did not clarify for how long Putin would remain in self-isolation but assured that the president will continue working as usual.

Asked if Putin tested negative for the virus, Peskov said: ‘Of course, yes.’

During his meeting with the Paralympians yesterday, Putin hinted he may need to…