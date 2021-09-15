Akwa Ibom Governor signs anti-open grazing bill into law

Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom state has signed anti-open grazing bill into law.

Udom assented to the bill after it was presented to him by Attorney General of the State, Uko Udom, in the presence of the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Aniekan Bassey at the Government House in Uyo.

Akwa Ibom now joins Rivers, Bayelsa, Oyo, Ekiti, Abia, Lagos and Enugu as states with anti-open grazing legislation. It is the eighth state in southern Nigeria to enact the law.

Relevant authorities of government have been directed to ensure the law is enforced in the state by Governor Udom who also stated that culprits must be brought to book.