Anglican priest butchered to death in Imo, his car burnt

Gunmen have killed the priest-in-charge of St Andrew’s Anglican church, Ihitte-Ukwa in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.

The priest identified as Rev. Emeka Merenu, serving under the Anglican Diocese of Orlu, was butchered to death in his personage on Tuesday morning, September 14, by assailants suspected to be members of the ESN/IPOB.

It was gathered that the priest, a native of Amaorji in Nkwerre in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state, was killed on the unfounded allegation that he brought in soldiers to secure the church and school under his supervision.



A member of the church, who spoke to Punch in confidence, disclosed that the attackers stormed the church premises and butchered the priest.

His vehicle was not spared, as the hoodlums set it ablaze before fleeing thereafter.

“The priest in charge of St Andrew’s Anglican Church in Ihitte-Ukwa in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State was killed this morning. His attackers…