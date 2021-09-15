Britney Spears goes off Instagram as she takes social media break to celebrate engagement

Britney Spears is taking a break from Instagram following her engagement to her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

After fans became worried over her disappearance, she wrote on Twitter “”Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon.”

Over the weekend, Spears and her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari announced that they were engaged.

Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart also told Fox News in a statement that “it was her decision” to step away from the social media platform.

Meanwhile, a source told Page Six that “she’s happy and in a great place.” The insider added, “and silence can be a powerful thing and a powerful message.”

In her most recent Instagram post, the 39-year-old pop star shared an article titled “Infusing Education With Heart,” as she encouraged others who have been “confused or manipulated by a system,” saying “you’re not alone” and “you’re not crazy.”

“People need to hear this…