Model Elsa Hosk poses completely nude with 7-month-old daughter

Elsa Hosk, a model best known for walking the runways of Victoria’s Secret fashion shows took to Instagram on Tuesday September 14 to post photos of herself completely nude, while holding her 7-month-old daughter.

Nude photos of the model and her daughter looking out at New York City, were captioned, “Let me tell you about the city where I fell in love with your dad….”

The post was trailed with mixed reactions as some followers expressed concern over 32-year-old Hosk, sharing pictures of her naked kid to her 6.8 million Instagram followers.

Hosk and her longtime partner, Tom Daly, welcomed their daughter, Tuulikki Joan Daly on February 1. She is the couple’s first child. While pregnant, the model described carrying a child as a “privilege and honor.”

Hosk said;