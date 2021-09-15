Nini and Cross hurl insults on each other over bathroom duties (video)

BBNaija ”Shine Ya Eye” housemates, Cross and Nini, engaged in a heated argument this morning September 15 over the best way to get the bathroom cleaned before and after inspection by the current Head Of House, Whitemoney.

Both housemates were paired to clean the bathroom and while Cross wanted the bathroom to be cleaned after every housemate must have had their bath so it will remain sparkling clean when inspected by the HOH, Nini insisted on going the usual route of cleaning before the cleaners take their bath.

She noted that she wasn’t going to risk bathing with cold water after everyone might have finished bathing. Cross had tried explaining to Whitemoney who tried to wade into it but Nini wouldn’t hear any of it insisting she will go through the usual route taken by past bathroom cleaners.

This caused a heated argument between Nini and Cross after he called Nini stupid.

It took the intervention of Whitemoney, Pere, and Emmanuel to take Cross away from…