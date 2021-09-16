23-year-old South African woman bludgeoned to death with hammer by her boyfriend

A 24-year- old man, Khanyile Ramba, appeared in Hermanus Magistrate’s court, South Africa on Wednesday, September 15, for the murder of his girlfriend, Sinathi Magqazana.

Magqazana, 23, was found dead in Zwelihle, outside Hermanus in the Western Cape, on Saturday, 11th of September.

According to her sister, Sinathi’s boyfriend had hit her with a hammer on her head until she died. He then put her body in a black bag and left the house.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut, who confirmed the incident said the suspect handed himself to police.

National Prosecuting Authority provincial spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed Ramba appeared in the dock on charges of murder and malicious damage to property.

The case was postponed to Friday, September 17, for a bail profile to be compiled.

Magqazana’s body was found in a refuse bag, allegedly at the door of her boyfriend’s shack in the Marikana informal settlement.

Her father, Mthelezi Mbovale,…