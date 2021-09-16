Air Force denies reported bombardment of Yobe community

The Nigerian Air Force has countered claim of one of its fighter jets bombing a community in Yobe State.

Residents of Buwari community in Yunusari Local Government Area had claimed that several persons have been killed and others injured in the reported bombardment.

A source in the community, Haruna Ali told Channels Television that three Toyota Hilux brought the injured victims to Geidam General Hospital.

However NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet said the last time they conducted a mission in Yobe State was earlier this month and no bomb or missile was even expended.

