Femi Fani-Kayode meets President Buhari as it is announced he has defected to APC (photos)

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, met with President Buhari in the statehouse this afternoon as it has been announced he has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

His defection was announced by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

FFK was led to pay a courtesy visit to President Buhari in the statehouse Abuja today September 16 by the caretaker Committee Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Mai Mala Buni.

