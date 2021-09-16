IPOB denies killing Imo priest

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has distanced itself from the killing of an Anglican priest, Rev. Emeka Merenu, in Nkwere Local Government Area of Imo State.

Unknown gunmen alleged to be members of the IPOB’s Eastern Security Network ESN killed the priest-in-charge of St Andrew’s Anglican church, Ihitte-Ukwa, over claims he brought in soldiers to protect the church and the school during the secessionist group’s sit-at-home-order. Read here.

In a statement from its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB said it was senseless associating the group with such carnivorous behavior. The group stressed that they do not kill, let alone kill a priest.

The statement in part reads