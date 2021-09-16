Met Gala chef defends menu after Keke Palmer’s negative food review

Marcus Samuelsson, a Swedish-Ethiopian chef said to be behind the 2021 Met Gala has reacted to actress and singer Keke Palmer, roasting his menu on social media.

Palmer who hosted Vogue’s livestream on the red carpet on Monday night, had posted a food photo on her Instagram Story and captioned it, “This is why they don’t show y’all the food. I’m just playinnnn.” She subsequently doubled down on Twitter, writing “The menu chile.”

The chef who won Bravo’s “Top Chef Masters” in 2010, told TMZ on Wednesday September 15 that Palmer’s plate was not an accurate depiction because it was barely topped with roasted mushrooms, tomato salad with corn and zucchini slices.

Samuelsson insisted that they served a 3-course meal and believe the gala’s food tasted “plenty good.”

A rep for Vogue exclusively told Page Six on Tuesday September 14, that they were “so thrilled and grateful to have worked with” 49-year-old Samuelsson, despite some of…