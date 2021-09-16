Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami explains why EFCC Chairman collapsed

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami has explained why Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa collapsed during an event in Aso Rock, Abuja today September 16.

Pantami said Bawa “collapsed due to pressure and work burden.” He appealed to “Nigerians to pray for Bawa,” stressing that he has regained consciousness.

The anti-graft agency’s chairman was rushed to the statehouse clinic for medical attention after he collapsed while delivering a goodwill message at the National Identity Day at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja.