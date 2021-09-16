Twitter ban will be lifted soon

The federal government has said that the ban on operations of social media giant, Twitter, in the country will be lifted soon.
Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed gave the update while responding to a question by state house correspondents on the status of the ongoing talks between Twitter and the government.
Mohammed said;
“I think even Twitter itself two days ago gave what I will call a progress report on our talks with them. And I think if I want to quote them rightly, it has been productive and quite respectful.
“And as to how soon is soon, right? I want to assure you that between the time that Twitter operation has been suspended, and when it will be restored is by far, much, much shorter.
“In other words, if the operation has been suspended for about 100 days now, I can tell you that we’re just actually talking about a few, just a few more days now.
“I can assure us that we’re mindful of the anxiety of Nigerians and both parties are working very…
Source: Linda Ikeji