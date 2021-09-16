Two arrested for allegedly offering police officer N500,000 bribe in Lagos (photos)

The Lagos state police command has arrested two suspects for offering a bribe to the police to secure the release of the two suspects and pervert the course of justice.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, says while Adariku Sunday, 34, a resident of 66, Henry Smith Close, Abidjan GRA, Ajah offered the sum of N400,000 bribe in cash to secure the release of the robbery suspect, Folorunso Akeem, (m), 43, offered the sum of N100, 000 cash to secure the release of the suspected cultist.

The police PRO stated that the uncompromising police officers in charge of the case rejected the bribe.

In a related development, Ajisebutu said an Anti-crime patrol team of the Area ‘J’ Command, Elemoro has arrested an armed robbery suspect and a suspected cultist with a locally-made double barrel gun and three cartridges. The armed robbery suspect, Alabi Timothy ‘m’ aged 23, resident of 9, Baale street, Majek, Ajah, was arrested at…