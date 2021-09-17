16 suspected internet fraudster arrested in Enugu (photos)

Operatives of the Enugu Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested 16 suspected internet fraudsters in three separate sting operations in the Monarch area, New Haven Extension and Castle Majestic Hotel, Ogui Road, Enugu.

The suspects were arrested following verified intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud activities. Part of the intelligence indicated that suspected internet fraudsters were operating from Castle Majestic Hotel, Enugu. Based on the intelligence, and weeks of surveillance, a search warrant was executed on the facility on Thursday September 16, 2021.

In the course of the operation, the operatives encountered a group that identified themselves as members of the National Association of Nigerian students, NANS and Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Youth wing. The leaders of the group duly identified their members and carried on with their activities.

But the target of the sting operation were arrested and brought…