Legendary Hollywood actress, Jane Powell is dead at the age of 92.

The actress known as one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died of natural causes at the home she shared for many years with her husband, actor and publicist Dickie Moore, who died in 2015.

Susan Granger, a friend of Powell’s and a spokesperson for the family, confirmed to various outlets that the actress died peacefully at her home in Wilton, Connecticut on Thursday September 16.

Powell performed virtually her whole life, starting about age 5 as a singing prodigy on radio in Portland, Oregon. She made her first movie at 16 and graduated from teenage roles to costarring in the lavish musical productions that were a staple of 20th-century Hollywood.

Her first feature film appearance was in Song of the Open Road in 1944, and she quickly secured her reputation as a star of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer musicals. Powell went on to star in musicals like A Date with…